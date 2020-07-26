Two detained as bids to smuggle in ecstasy pills from Europe foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Air Customs (CAC) has foiled bids to smuggle ecstasy pills and MDMA crystals from Germany and Netherlands and detained two persons, said CAC Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary.

Working on a tip off, officials zeroed in on four parcels at the foreign post office in Chennai. The first parcel from Germany had two plastic pouches, which on examination were found to conceal 100 red and 50 blue MDMA pills, Chaudhary said.

These red pills contained 224 mg of MDMA while the blue pills, contained 176 mg of MDMA. The second parcel from The Netherlands had 100 peach-coloured MDMA pills. These contained 248-mg of MDMA.

The third parcel, which too had arrived from The Netherlands, had 26 pink MDMA pills. They contained around 300-mg MDMA. Examination of the fourth parcel revealed seven grams of MDMA crystals. Totally, 276 MDMA pills and seven grams of MDMA crystals valued at `9 lakh were recovered. Of the four parcels, two were addressed to different persons in Chennai city, and searches were carried out. One person was detained in connection with the incident.