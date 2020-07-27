Chennai cop shoots self to death while on duty

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old Special Sub Inspector of Police attached to Armed Reserve killed himself with a semi-automatic pistol while on guard duty at the office of Vishva Hindu Parishad in T Nagar in Chennai on Monday evening.

G Sekar, a native of Katpadi in Vellore, stays in Chennai with his family at Maduravoyal.

Police said that Sekar was on guard duty at the Vishva Hindu Parishad office in Ramanujam Street in T Nagar. Sources said that Sekar got a call and went inside a room in the office to talk and a few minutes later a gunshot was heard. The other personnel on spot ran towards the room and found Sekar lying in a pool of blood with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand.

The information was passed onto the senior police officers and investigation is on. A senior police officer said that Sekar had taken a home loan to build a house in his native place, Katpadi in Vellore. "He was stressed over this for the past few weeks because he was unable to pay the whole amount and the given time as passed," said the senior police.

The police suspect that this could be the reason for his extreme step.

Sekar joined the Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion in 1994 and was promoted to Armed Reserve where he served as a constable and later promoted to Special Sub Inspector of Police.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)