Join social justice battle, Stalin’s call to Opposition

Published: 27th July 2020 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has sought help of other Opposition parties to ‘defend the defenceless and preserve the basic structure of the Constitution with regard to reservation policies’. Stalin has written a letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, general secretary of CPM Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of CPI D Raja, national president of JD(S) HD Deve Gowda, Andhra Pradesh CM Jegan Mohan Reddy, Telangana CM K Chandrasekar Rao and others. 

In the letter, he said, “This is to highlight the hostile discrimination shown by the Central government towards the OBCs by denying them the lawful reservation in admissions to medical and dental education through the Directorate General of Health Services and Medical Council of India. The Centre has denied reservation to OBCs in the State surrendered seats to the All India quota and in dental courses, despite the presence of regulations enabling the application of State reservation laws for these seats.

As a party committed to safeguarding the social justice, this is something we cannot sit back and watch. Providing professional education to the historically marginalised communities is essential not only for empowering them, but also for the democratisation of the society and gradual eradication of discrimination and casteism as a whole.

The Centre cannot be allowed to turn a blind eye when large number of meritorious OBC students are denied seats, and also the reservations for SC/ST students being mismanaged by applying central reservations on the All India quota.” Stalin sought the help of all parties to ensure equal status and opportunities to communities discriminated for centuries. 

Opposition condemn proposed EIA draft
Chennai: Opposition parties DMK, MDMK and AMMK have condemned the proposed Environmental Impact Assessment draft-2020 and urged for its withdrawal. In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin said that the new draft would pave way to increase the polluting factories, implementing road projects by grabbing lands from farmers and implementing modern irrigation projects by snatching away state’s rights and it would surely help corporates.

DMK slams farmer’s ‘custodial death’
Chennai: DMK has condemned the alleged custodial death of Anaikarai Muthu, a farmer from Tenkasi, and sought action against the Kadayam forest range personnel. Party chief MK Stalin said, “It is learnt that an attempt is being made to cover up the crime by announcing a solatium for the victim’s kin. DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna has sent a complaint to the Human Rights Commission. We will support the family in the legal battle.”

