No circular on penalising teachers issued, says official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A top official from the School Education Department denied issuing a circular making rounds on social media and said 5,000 government school teachers will not be punished for pursuing higher studies without prior permission.

Many media houses had reported that action will be taken against such teachers based on a circular reportedly issued by the Chief Education Officer of Karur. “An old circular has been doing the rounds. The government did not make any such announcement,” the official said.

This comes amid sources in Coimbatore saying that the School Education Department had asked the district Chief Educational Officers to collect details of such teachers and send them to the Directorate of Elementary Education, for taking departmental action.

Sources said the department has been providing an incentive of Rs 2,000 to teachers who completed higher education. However, some teachers had started studying subjects not related to what they were handling in schools, yet availing themselves of the incentive.