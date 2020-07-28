Affair out in open: Son kills mother’s lover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man was chased and hacked to death allegedly by the son of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, in West Mambalam. The victim was identified as Muniyandi from Porur. He was murdered by Velayutham.

“The incident took place on Sunday when Muniyandi was walking towards the woman’s house. Velayutham and a few friends waylaid him and attacked him. When Muniyandi tried to flee, Velayutham chased him and hacked him,” said a police officer.

Passers-by alerted the police and a team from Kumaran Nagar police station rushed to the spot. While Velayutham was remanded in judicial custody on Monday, a hunt is on for his friends.

Police said Muniyandi had separated from his wife and developed a relationship with the widow. While her two elder sons did not approve of her relationship and started living separately, her younger son Velayutham often quarrelled with Muniyandi, asking him to snap ties with his mother.

The incident

On Sunday when Muniyandi was walking towards the woman’s house. Velayutham and his friends attacked him