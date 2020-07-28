Average growth rate of Covid cases in Chennai sees drop in 7 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VIJAYAWADA/BENGALURU/KOCHI: For the fifth consecutive day, the State recorded over 6,000 cases on Monday, touching an alltime highest till date. The 6,993 new cases and 77 deaths took the Statewide tally to 2,20,716 and toll to 3,571. Eight of the deceased did not have any co-morbid conditions. The State capital remained steady with 1,138 cases, while Tiruvallur recorded maximum cases among its neighbours at 474, followed by Chengalpattu (448) and Kancheepuram (362). On an encouraging note, the average growth rate of positive cases in Chennai in the last seven days has dropped to minus 0.1 per cent from 0.5 per cent recorded on July 25. It may be noted that the daily tally stood around 2,400 in the first week of July.

Cases in AP cross 1-lakh mark

Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crossed one lakh-mark on Monday with 6,051 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Since the first positive case was reported in Nellore on March 12, it took more than four months to cross the 50,000-mark, it took just seven days to reach the one lakh mark. The total number of cases in the State now stands at 1,03,249. The silver lining is 49,558 persons were discharged and the active number of cases as on Monday stood at 51,701. With the State government focussing on reducing deaths due to the virus, the mortality rate in the State stood at 1.06 per cent, far better than the national average of 2.28 per cent.

K’taka sees 5,324 new cases

Karnataka on Monday crossed the 1 lakh mark in its Covid-19 tally by adding the highest daily addition of 5,324 cases, pushing up the tally to 1,01,465 to make it the fifth State in the country to cross the dubious landmark after after Mahrashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. The State is also ranked second in the most number of active cases with 61,819, after Mahrashtra which has 1,48,601 active cases. This is the fourth day in a row that Karnataka has added over 5,000 cases in a single day. While the State’s ever-increasing positivity rate now stands at 8.41 per cent, the bright side is that its mortality rate is steadily coming down, resting at 1.92 per cent.

702 new Covid cases in Kerala

Kerala inched closer to 20,000 mark in the total number of Covid-19 patients as it reported 702 new cases on Monday. Though the number of new patients dipped slightly as compared to previous days, the unabated spread in Covid-19 clusters and formation of new clusters are causes of concern. Among the cases reported on Monday, 483 persons contracted the virus through local transmission, while the sources of infection of 35 patients remain unknown. Two deaths made it to the official list on Monday. The day also marked 745 recoveries. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his evening media briefing, spoke about a few limited community clusters transforming into large community clusters.