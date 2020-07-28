Cop guarding VHP office kills self

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special sub-inspector, attached to the Armed Reserve, shot himself dead with a semi-automatic pistol while on duty in T Nagar on Monday evening. Police said G Sekar (47), a native of Katpadi, was staying in Maduravoyal with his family. He was stressed after he couldn’t pay the installment of his housing loan on time.

“Sekar was on guard duty at the Vishva Hindu Parishad office. He got a phone call and he went inside. A gunshot was heard a few minutes later. The other personnel on the spot found Sekar lying in a pool of blood with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand,” said the police. It is suspected that the loan issue could have pushed him towards suicide.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TamilNadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline044-24640050).