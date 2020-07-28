Embracing the east

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the coronavirus launched its attack, the world went eerily quiet. Even in India, where the din of vehicles and urban commotion has earned the ill-repute of being omnipresent, the lockdown-induced silence reached a deafening crescendo. But, as we woke up every morning to soothing birdsongs and rustling of the leaves, the ear-piercing inner noise of frustration, anger, rage touched seismic levels. Signing up for meditation classes, seeking inner peace, and searching for life’s meaning became a new priority for many. But for a few others, turning to the Japanese philosophies of Ikigai, Wabi Sabi, and KonMari — to navigate through the troughs of life in a lockdown — made the cut.

KonMari

Meaning: Discard items that no longer spark joy

Author Nagisa Tatsumi’s The Art of Discarding: How to Get Rid of Clutter and Find Joy, became an instant hit in Japan when it released in 2000. A young woman named Marie Kondo, now a global sensation, was inspired by its idea. After years of practice, when she launched her 2019 Netflix documentary Tidying Up With Marie, the concept, reportedly, had a transformative effect on millions who watched the show.

The basic premise of KonMari is to tackle your possessions category by category, and discard items that lack value in the present. For Veena Balakrishnan, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, KonMari has been an inward journey since her college days at the National Institute of Fashion Technology. She chanced upon the concept as part of her study research. “I practise KonMari when I need inner peace. Whenever my room is cluttered, I feel like its invading my mental space. But when it’s clean and tidy, I feel comfortable. No matter how much you clean, things will always pile up. Being a fashion designer, I know how retail therapy works in a fast-fashion world. KonMari has also encouraged me to shop mindfully in a consumer-driven society. It takes time and practice,” she shares.

Unaware of this philosophy but conscious of her every action, Uma Arunachalam has also been practising KonMari for many moons. Order and discipline have been second nature to her. “I’ve been a follower of KonMari without even knowing its significance in the Japanese culture. For instance, every fruit in our garden has a different seed. I have a seed plucker for each variety. But every piece is neatly arranged in my toolbox that I’ve never gotten confused even once. I’m particular about even these small things and the way they are arranged in my kitchen,” she reveals.

Kaizen

Meaning: On-going or continuous improvement

Veena Balakrishnan learnt about Kaizen eight years ago as part of her curriculum. “We have a paper called fashion production under which we study a topic called Toyota Production System. It’s similar to an ideology called Kaizen that emphasises on continuous improvement. The world-renowned auto company is celebrated for its production efficiency. It talks about having small incremental changes to your working process to increase efficiency. I also learned about Poke Yoke — a concept which focuses on mistake-proofing. The purpose is to eliminate product defects by preventing, correcting, or drawing attention to human errors as they occur,” explains Veena.

Experiences from internships and industrial visits during college days made it easy for Veena to apply these principles in her everyday life. “Kaizen has helped me a lot in my professional space. Having worked with textile brands, I understood how each brand functions, from manufacturing to production.”

With this knowledge, Veena co-founded Everward India, an eco-friendly brand that designs lifestyle products. Applying Kaizen in her life helped Veena measure her growth periodically and have simple goals. “It helped me build a sustainable business model. During the lockdown, especially when a lot of us don’t feel productive enough, Kaizen made me realise that growth takes place irrespective of what you do. It gave me confidence,” she states.

Lotus Sutra

Meaning: Encouraging an active engagement with mundane life

When Kamilini Shyam’s father suffered a pneumonia attack during the lockdown, the only hope she had, besides medical intervention, was in her Japanese Buddhist chanting ritual, Daimoku - Nam Myo Hoh Renge Kyo. “My father is an Alzheimer’s patient and his chances of survival were less. He was treated at home, and his room was turned into an ICU. I never gave up; I prayed continuously. Now, he has recovered,” shares the entrepreneur, who was introduced to Nichiren Buddhism and Lotus Sutra 15 years ago.

Through her years of practice, Kamilini learned to stay calm and in control of challenging situations. When she suffered a bad marriage, it was the Lotus Sutra — claimed to be one of the most influential mantras in Buddhism — that healed her, and infused inner strength to revive her garment business that had gone bankrupt. “I chant Nam Myo Hoh Renge Kyo for an hour in the morning and evening. This has helped me a lot during the lockdown. We chant for the happiness of others. When put in a difficult situation, we say, thank god it’s me because I’m eradicating bad karma, instead of cribbing. We believe that only good things come out of the severest of times,” she explains.

Wabi-Sabi

Meaning: Beauty that is imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete

Centred on the idea of acceptance of transience and appreciating imperfection, Wabi-Sabi has been a source of inspiration for many designers and artists. But for architect Gayathri Jagadeesan, all it took was a garden cleaning activity to hold this concept close to her heart. “I read about Wabi-Sabi a year ago. Some of my friends have been practising the ideology for many years. The concept made me question: why do we always attribute beautiful things to be perfect? To my eyes, a blooming orchid is as important as a wilted rose. I decided to collect wilted leaves, flowers, and twigs to make tiaras and bouquets. I gifted it to people at functions and saw their perception change instantly. It feels like giving a new lease of life to something that’s dying,” says Gayathri, who has been crafting art from waste and discarded materials during the lockdown.

On the professional front, Gayathri has been following Fukinsei, a concept that stems from Wabi-Sabi, which stands for embracing the beauty of asymmetry and irregularity. When she chanced upon it at a workshop last year, little did she expect the practice of Fukinsei to become an intrinsic aspect of designing construction layouts for her clients.

“A house, to me, is only a box if it has the mundane entrance and exit design, and does not have any outdoor elements. My designs have irregular shapes and do not follow a pattern. I aim to bring the beauty of the outside world inside the house. We should not build a wall and detach ourselves from nature rather live harmoniously with them,” she opines.

For Karishma Sehgal, the idea of Wabi-Sabi found traction with her personal beliefs during her research on sustainable fashion, four years ago. The founder of The Baksa Project, Karishma instantly embraced it only to live by it every day. A staunch believer in slow fashion and minimalism, she points out, “We all need to appreciate the imperfection in old clothes, try a way to fix and preserve them. I came across the book Mending Matters by Katrina Rodabaugh while doing my research for The Baksa Project. The book interested me not just because of its subject ( on slow fashion), but also because the projects in the book take inspiration from the Japanese visible mending techniques of Boro and Sashiko that embody the philosophy of Wabi-Sabi.

Visible mending aims to mend a damaged garment by highlighting its flaws rather than hiding them, doing so aesthetically.” Thanks to the practice, Karishma has been spending this lockdown time in spreading the recycle word.

Zazen

Meaning: Insight into the nature of existence

On an official trip to Japan in January 2019, Shiran Mithra, a manager at a Japanese company, visited a Buddhist shrine in Kyoto, where he was introduced to the age-old practice of Zazen — a Zen meditation, said to have originated in China and then spread to Japan, Korea, and Vietnam. At Kyoto, Shiran’s days were packed with back-to-back meetings. With no break or respite, Shiran found himself slipping into depression. Pushed to the brim, he decided to try Zazen. “A person is expected to sit in a lotus position, legs folded, and hands resting outwards on the knee. Breathing is important. I could feel a significant difference in my mental well-being. I felt relaxed, focussed, confident, and patient,” recounts Shiran, who has continued the 15-30 minute meditation practice even during the lockdown.

“I practice this along with my wife every morning. We are having our share of emotional turmoil and financial troubles because of the prevailing situation. Zazen helps us to stay peaceful for those few minutes. It gives us clarity in thought and reassurance that this too shall pass,” says Shiran.

Ikigai

Meaning: Reason for being

When Kavya Suresh, a book reviewer and manager, stumbled upon Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life , little did she expect the philosophical slant to have a practical outcome that would transform her life. “The book just reiterated basic things like eating right, making time for friends, sleeping in time, and exercising regularly. I incorporated one of its aspects into my diet. I ensured I took more portions of vegetables and fruits; and cut down sugar. The result was apparent with my weight loss,” she says.

Convinced, Kavya decided to adapt the time management technique called Pomodoro under the Ikigai practice. “You work for 25 minutes, take a break for five minutes, and repeat the cycle. I feel more productive and focussed despite sitting in one corner for hours. I applied the little concepts I learnt from the book periodically,” she shares.

Entrepreneur Sruthi Selvanarayanan shares a similar story. Among the many things, after marriage, her husband insisted that they travel to take a break from mundane worklife. Meeting new people from different cultural backgrounds, she found herself accepting and embracing the good things in other cultures. A few months before the lockdown, she decided to join her husband in the practice of Ikigai. “My husband has been practicing Ikigai for a few years so he suggested a few lessons and guided me through the process. I wake up at 4.30 am every day. I meditate for the mind, drink lemongrass tea for the body, read books, and practise yoga for the soul. I also write affirmations and notes in my gratitude journals. This keeps me active until I hit the bed,” shares Sruthi. The learning experience changed her perspective towards her spending patterns, and taught her to find happiness in doing what she likes.

For some others like Uma Arunachalam, these principles have been part of her routine even without any formal introduction. “The core belief of each philosophy is the same. It only comes in different names in different cultures. I have been practising Ikigai without knowing its relevance for more than 13 years. I’m a single mother. My priority has been to stay with my daughter until she attains a certain age, then move on to establishing my career. I know my areas of strength and what I want in life. Isn’t this what Ikigai is about...finding your purpose?,” asks Uma.