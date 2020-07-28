Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

CHENNAI: A person named G Ramesh, claiming to be the MD of a Coimbatore-based company, borrowed money from lenders in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. In an agreement, he promised to return the money with 20% appreciation and through commodities. He returned the money for the first three months and since then he has been giving excuses to not repay.

Many lenders have lodged complaints in Coimbatore and filed cases against him in the Madras High Court. But along with his legal team, Ramesh approached the Madras High Court and filed a petition stating that he will return the money to the lenders under the observation of legal committee headed by Retired Judge KN Basha within six months. Now it has been more than a year and there is no sign of repayment. We learned that he has again started borrowing money from investors from rural areas. I have sent an RTI to Madras High Court and a copy to the committee office in Coimbatore to get the status of the legal committee’s actions. I am yet to get a response. I even sent the complaints against this individual to CM cell, RBI, finance ministry, local and Coimbatore police station, but in vain. Please guide me with the next step in order to get back our money.

— Vijaykumar V, Chennai

Since High Court has approved the scheme for refund supervised by a retired judge, you will have to move the High Court for a timely settlement. If the High Court is satisfied that the person/company is dodging, then it may dismiss the petition and you can have regular recourse to criminal and civil law.

I live in an apartment that has about 120 flats. One of the flat owners owns a dog and lets it loose creating fear among children and elders. The dog has become a nuisance to the society and it appears the owner does not confine the dog within his premises nor brings the dog out with a leash. What legal steps can we, the other residents, take in this issue?

— M Suresh Kumar

Normally the RWA will have rules relating to pets. If it is disobeyed, then you can complain to the association, failing which you can give a police complaint for nuisance.

Justice K Chandru is a former judge of the Madras High Court

@expertexplains@gmail.com