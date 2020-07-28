STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Expert explains

A person named G Ramesh, claiming to be the MD of a Coimbatore-based company, borrowed money from lenders in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A person named G Ramesh, claiming to be the MD of a Coimbatore-based company, borrowed money from lenders in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. In an agreement, he promised to return the money with 20% appreciation and through commodities. He returned the money for the first three months and since then he has been giving excuses to not repay.

Many lenders have lodged complaints in Coimbatore and filed cases against him in the Madras High Court. But along with his legal team, Ramesh approached the Madras High Court and filed a petition stating that he will return the money to the lenders under the observation of legal committee headed by Retired Judge KN Basha within six months. Now it has been more than a year and there is no sign of repayment. We learned that he has again started borrowing money from investors from rural areas. I have sent an RTI to Madras High Court and a copy to the committee office in Coimbatore to get the status of the legal committee’s actions. I am yet to get a response. I even sent the complaints against this individual to CM cell, RBI, finance ministry, local and Coimbatore police station, but in vain. Please guide me with the next step in order to get back our money.

— Vijaykumar V, Chennai

Since High Court has approved the scheme for refund supervised by a retired judge, you will have to move the High Court for a timely settlement. If the High Court is satisfied that the person/company is dodging, then it may dismiss the petition and you can have regular recourse to criminal and civil law.

I live in an apartment that has about 120 flats.  One of the flat owners owns a dog and lets it loose creating fear among children and elders. The dog has become a nuisance to the society and it appears the owner does not confine the dog within his premises nor brings the dog out with a leash. What legal steps can we, the other residents, take in this issue?

— M Suresh Kumar

Normally the RWA will have rules relating to pets. If it is disobeyed, then you can complain to the association, failing which you can give a police complaint for nuisance.

Justice K Chandru is a former judge of the Madras High Court

@expertexplains@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp