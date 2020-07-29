STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Balance these bacteria in your body

Gut microbes are the millions of microorganisms present in the intestinal tract.

Published: 29th July 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

bacteria

For representation purposes

By INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Gut microbes are the millions of microorganisms present in the intestinal tract. They are mostly from the bacterial family which is needed for the overall health and well-being. They help in digesting food, and absorbing and synthesising nutrients.

Importance of microbes
● They begin to develop in early stages of development and are influenced by age, stress, illness, medications and diet.
● An imbalance in gut microbes that is a combination of healthy and unhealthy bacteria will promote
inflammation inside the body which results in physical disorders.
● The gut microorganisms act as a defense mechanism against harmful microorganisms, and improve immunity.
● Gut microbes can also impact heart health.
● It helps in releasing body toxins.
● There has been research and findings stating that a healthy gut leads to improved cognitive functions
and behaviours.
● Imbalance in gut microorganisms is called gut dysbiosis and it may relate to weight gain, and can also
lead to obesity. If the gut health is maintained well, it will be beneficial for weight loss and fat loss.
● The harmful bacteria cause bloating, acidity and irritable bowel syndrome.

Maintain a healthy gut
● Consuming fermented foods like curd, yogurt, buttermilk and kefir can reduce the amount of harmful
microorganisms.
● Consume prebiotic foods like apple, banana, oats, garlic and onions, which stimulate the growth
of healthy bacteria.
● Antibiotics can kill both good and bad bacteria, hence take antibiotic medicines only if prescribed by
the physician.
● Reduce stress and maintain good sleep cycle.
● Indulge in any physical activity which helps in weight maintenance and heart health.
● Consume a diverse variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Every individual’s gut is different. So with proper balanced food one can maintain a healthy gut and stay away from illnesses. The food we eat not only provides us energy but it is also the food for the microorganisms that live in your gut.  Include prebiotic fibres and fermented foods with probiotics, as you make progress on the path towards a
healthy gut.

INDIRA PRIYADHARSHINI
sanonutritionclinic
The writer is nutritionist, Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp