Ordinance on Veda Nilayam reveals list of movable properties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on May 22, promulgated an Ordinance to provide for the establishment of a foundation for making long-term arrangements for the conversion of ‘Veda Nilayam’, the residence of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden, into a memorial.

The government has now uploaded the Ordinance in the government portal which has details of the movable and immovable properties in the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa.

Here is the list of movable properties: