Ordinance on Veda Nilayam reveals list of movable properties
The government has now uploaded the Ordinance in the government portal which has details of the movable and immovable properties in the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa.
Published: 29th July 2020 12:20 PM | Last Updated: 29th July 2020 12:20 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on May 22, promulgated an Ordinance to provide for the establishment of a foundation for making long-term arrangements for the conversion of ‘Veda Nilayam’, the residence of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden, into a memorial.
Here is the list of movable properties:
- Gold (14 items) - 4 Kg and 372 grams
- Silver (867 items) - 601 Kg and 424 grams
- Silver Items (Small Utensils) - 162 items
- Televisions - 11
- Refrigerators - 10
- Air Conditioners - 38
- Furniture (Except Kitchen Racks) - 556
- Kitchen Utensils - 6514
- Kitchen Racks and Furniture - 12
- Cutlery Items (Showcase) - 1055
- Pooja Utensils - 15
- Dress materials, towels, bedsheets, other
- Clothes, pillow covers, curtains, footwear - 10438
- Telephones and Mobile phones - 29
- Kitchen electrical items - 221
- Electrical accessories - 251
- Books - 8376
- Mementoes - 394
- Documents like license, court documents and
- IT statements - 653
- Stationery items - 253
- Furnishing accessories - 1712
- Carry cases (suitcases) - 65
- Cosmetic items - 108
- Clocks - 6
- Canon xerox machine - 1
- Laser printer - 1
- Miscellaneous items- 959
- Total number of items: 32,721