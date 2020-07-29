STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Ordinance on Veda Nilayam reveals list of movable properties

The government has now uploaded the Ordinance in the government portal which has details of the movable and immovable properties in the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa. 

Published: 29th July 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Poes Garden

The Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on May 22, promulgated an Ordinance to provide for the establishment of a foundation for making long-term arrangements for the conversion of ‘Veda Nilayam’, the residence of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa at Poes Garden, into a memorial.

The government has now uploaded the Ordinance in the government portal which has details of the movable and immovable properties in the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa. 

Here is the list of movable properties:

  • Gold (14 items) - 4 Kg and 372 grams
  • Silver (867 items) - 601 Kg and 424 grams
  • Silver Items (Small Utensils) - 162 items
  • Televisions - 11
  • Refrigerators - 10
  • Air Conditioners - 38
  • Furniture (Except Kitchen Racks) - 556
  • Kitchen Utensils - 6514
  • Kitchen Racks and Furniture - 12
  • Cutlery Items (Showcase) - 1055
  • Pooja Utensils - 15
  • Dress materials, towels, bedsheets, other
  • Clothes, pillow covers, curtains, footwear - 10438
  • Telephones and Mobile phones -  29
  • Kitchen electrical items - 221
  • Electrical accessories - 251
  • Books  - 8376
  • Mementoes - 394
  • Documents like license, court documents and
  • IT statements       - 653
  • Stationery items - 253
  • Furnishing accessories - 1712
  • Carry cases (suitcases) - 65
  • Cosmetic items - 108
  • Clocks - 6
  • Canon xerox machine - 1
  • Laser printer - 1
  • Miscellaneous items-  959
  • Total number of items: 32,721
Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
poes garden jayalalithaa
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp