STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Private trains to get exclusive coach maintenance depot in Chennai

A total of 14 trains are proposed to be operated in the state, of which 12 will be operated under the Chennai cluster in Southern Railway and two from other clusters

Published: 29th July 2020 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway

For representational purposes | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Indian railways having commenced work to allow private players to operate trains on its network, a dedicated coach maintenance depot will be set up in Chennai for private trains to be introduced under the Chennai cluster.

A total of 14 trains are proposed to be operated in the state, of which 12 will be operated under the Chennai cluster in Southern Railway and two from other clusters. This includes daily trains on the Chennai - Madurai, Chennai - Coimbatore and Chennai - Tirunelveli routes.

Though it’s the responsibility of the concessionaire to set up a depot for maintaining its coaches, the zonal railways has to provide space for the private company for a new depot, said the railway board in its recent directive asking the zonal headquarters to submit a report by August 7.

Southern Railway has been entrusted with the task of providing new space for coach maintenance for private trains in Chennai. "Either a greenfield space for the new depot or space in the existing coach depots of railways has to be provided which can be upgraded by the concessionaire to maintain the trains. Railways also has to ensure rail and road connectivity to these maintenance depots," said A Madhukumar Reddy, Principal Executive Director (Coaching), Railways Board in his recent directive to Southern Railway.

Further, two-hour slots will be allotted in the existing washing lines of railways coaching depots for washing, cleaning and inspection of private trains after every 7000 km of running. The coaches will be cleaned at Chennai, Madurai, Secundrabad, Coimbatore, Tiruchy and Kochuveli.

“The washing line needs to be electrified so that trains can be placed and removed from the washing line without any use of a shunting engine. In this regard, zonal railways are advised to identify suitable originating and termination stations and reserve slots according to the timings of these trains for the routes,” added Reddy.

Earlier, during the first week of this month, the national transporter invited a request for qualification application from interested parties to operate 151 private trains in 109 routes. The railway board has already released the tentative schedule of proposed private trains. The concessionaire will be allowed to fix the fare for 35 years.

Presently, trains operated from Chennai Central maintained at Basin Bridge depot and trains run from Egmore maintained at Gopalsamy Nagar Coaching Depot, Chetpet.

Officials from Southern Railway said to utilise the vacant lands in the Chennai a few proposals have been sent to the railway board for approval.

“Space at Salt Cotaurs has been proposed for setting up the fourth terminal for Chennai city. The process to identify space for private train depots is being carried out and accordingly we will inform the railway board,” said a senior railway officer.

Similar depots for private trains will be set up at 11 more places including Mumbai, Delhi, Howrah, Chandigarh, Patna, Prayagraj, Jaipur, Secunderabad and Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Private trains Southern Railway
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp