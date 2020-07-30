STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2015 floods: Deja vu?

As rain lashed Chennai, activists say faulty civic planning can lead to a similar situation

Published: 30th July 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rain

Photo | Ashwin Prasath

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As heavy rains lashed city suburbs on Sunday, memories of 2015 came flooding back. Activists say faulty civic planning and laxity could lead to a repeat of 2015 floods. Chennai recorded about 22.50 mm rainfall on July 29, says data from the State Disaster Management Authority.

The GST road stretch between Pallavaram and Chrompet submerged completely. Interior areas like Medavakkam, Chitlapakkam, Pallikarani were waterlogged for hours. “Water receded only on Wednesday morning,” say residents.

Civic activist David Manohar said that the size of the main canal running from Chrompet to the Pallavaram Periya Eri has shrunk gradually, leading to water stagnation in GST road. “Over the years, the canal size has shrunk from 40 feet to just five feet.

The three entry points to the canal - Thiruneermalai Junction, Chrompet Police Station and Chrompet GH needs immediate desilting. Even after the 2015 floods, large scale encroachments have not been addressed.” In late 2019,  people had to vacate from exterior areas near Tambaram owing to the neck-deep water. Still no lessons have been learnt.

Laxity in proper execution of storm water drains have also caused inundation in Chitlapakkam and Hastinapuram. Sunil Jayaram of Chitlapakkam Rising NGO, says,” Even though the cut-and-cover drain project is completed in Chitlapakkam, it is still not connected with the SWD resulting in inundation. Excess garbage that clogs the drains needs to be desilted.’’ Pallavaram Municipality officials told Express, “We had discussions with different line departments and necessary action would be taken to desilt the drains.’’Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, has asked all civic bodies and metro water officials to resume desilting of storm water drains and restoration of water bodies.   

Officials with the Chennai Corporation’s Storm Water Drains Department said that the canals at Otteri Nullah, Korattur, Kodungaiyur are being desilted regularly. The official added that German-funded Integrated storm water Drain project at the Kovalam Basin would begin soon. “We have already identified areas at Pallikarai, South Buckingham Canal and coastal areas across the East Coast Road. It will commence shortly.’’

State Disaster Management Authority
Chennai recorded about 22.50 mm rainfall on July 29, says data.Medavakkam, Chitlapakkam, Pallikarani were waterlogged for hours. Water receded only on Wednesday morning, say residents.

