Bus shelter to be rebuilt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Iyyappanyhangal panchayat has started reconstructing the bus shelter which was demolished five years ago. The local body has begun work. “The bus stop was located adjacent to the Iyyappanthangal signal. Traffic snarls in the area were inevitable.

So, I wrote to the Chief Minister’s Cell and the local authorities, and got the bus stop shifted by 200 metres in June 2016 . However, the overhead shelter was not shifted,” said Senthil Kumar, an activist and resident of the area.

In May 2017, residents of VGN Nagar contributed Rs 30,000 and constructed a bus shelter 50 metres away from the signal but it was found destroyed on the fourth day, said another resident, P Usha. Now, since the bus stop is being constructed 200 meters away from the original spot, residents feel current location will be inconvenient. An official said he would look into the issue.

