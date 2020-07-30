ESI Act applies to all institutions, says HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Employees State Insurance Act applies both to aided and unaided educational institutions, a full bench of the Madras High Court has ruled. The order came on a plea moved by the All India Private Educational Institutions Association, stating that the government had “discriminated” between government-aided and private unaided educational institutions by issuing a notification for application of the ESI Act on November 26, 2010.

An all-women full bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice P T Asha passed the order while dismissing petitions moved by the educational institutions. It is also to be noted that the all-women bench was constituted by Chief Justice AP Sahi on Women’s Day. On December 19, 2019, the first bench headed by the CJ passed an interim order restraining the ESI from proceeding further with the recovery.