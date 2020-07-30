Four arrested for chain snatching

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men have been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain and stealing motorbikes. Eight motorbikes and a six sovereign gold chain were recovered from them. Police identified the suspects as Abhimanu (21), Nazeer (20), Santhosh (24) and Ajay Rahul (20).

On July 10, a middle aged woman was walking on RK Mutt Road, when three of the suspects allegedly snatched her gold chain. Based on her complaint, police scanned CCTV footage and traced the suspects.

Police said the men were also involved in stealing motorbikes in the same locality.

In another incident, Divya (21), a resident of Red Hills and employed at a xerox shop, was walking home on Tuesday night when two men threatened her at knifepoint and allegedly snatched her two sovereign gold chain and Rs 1,000 in cash. A case has been registered and further probe is on.