Give papers to survey staff: Chennai Corporation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has asked persons with disabilities with permanent residence in the city or those from other districts who are here during the lockdown to give their details to the Corporation survey staff who visit their homes every day.

This will help them receive the Rs 1,000 relief announced for persons with disabilities by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, according to a statement from the civic body on Wednesday.

Persons with disabilities may provide survey staff with photocopies of their national identity card and ration/Aadhaar card to avail themselves of the relief amount, a release said. Contact division offices for more details.