TNEA aspirants to upload details from Thursday

Certificate uploading process will take place until August 20, says Minister

Published: 30th July 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 can upload their certificates and documents online from Friday, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said in a statement on Wednesday.

The certificate uploading process will take place until August 20. While the registrations were opened on July 15, students can continue registering until August 15. Over 1.21 lakh students have registered for TNEA and 93,383 students have made payment as well, Anbalagan said in the statement. Students will have to scan and submit their certificate copies digitally in view of the Covid situation.

The minister has also issued a schedule for the order in which students can upload their certificates. A total of 20,000 students have been slotted for every two days starting Friday. That is, students whose TNEA registration numbers are from 2,00,001-2,20,000 can upload it on Friday and Saturday and every 20,000 registrations can upload it on subsequent days.

A demonstration video of how certificates can be uploaded in the right format will be made available on www.tneaonline.org, the minister added. The certificates will be verified by senior faculty members at the TNEA Facilitation Centres from August 24 to September 1. The rank list is likely to be released on September 7 and general counselling will be held between September 17 and October 6, according to the schedule. Students need not physically appear for the verification, he said adding that the rank list for counselling will be announced after that. Students can call 044 22351014 or 22351015 for queries.

