STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Breaking his shackles to educate...

...his two daughters, who have now done him proud clearing class-12 exams; this is a tale of their grit

Published: 31st July 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Devi (L) and Devika

Devi (L) and Devika. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “My daughters may have been born under open skies in the rice mill where I worked. But, they will not work there. They will work in an office one day,” vowed a steadfast Sanjeevi, who escaped bonded labour. Not failing their father, his two girls, Devi (19) and Devika (17) have cleared their Class 12 State board exams this year, doing him proud. Sanjeevi, looking at his wife Murugammal, said, “The abusers I have faced in my life have said people like us are not capable of getting a dignified job.

My daughters’ success will prove them wrong now.” Sanjeevi, who was orphaned in his teens, was dragged into bonded labour by the time he turned 24. When he could not afford a square meal a day, in the year 2000, a rice mill owner in the village near Tiruttani promised him of a well paying job. “I, along with my wife, and her four family members moved to the mill. Together, we were given an advance of Rs 30,000,” he said. Little did Sanjeevi and his folks know that they were jumping out of the frying pan into the fire. 

His family was paid once every three days. On the first day, they would soak paddy, boil it throughout the night, dry it on the second morning and cover it at the night. They would clean and dry it the next day and deliver 50 sacks to the mill owner on the evening of third day. “We were paid Rs 8 for each sack. Six of us would earn about Rs 400 for a week,” he highlighted the grossly underpaid situation.

Sanjeevi said he used to work hard to clear his dues post harvest season only to be told by the owner that his dues were still unsettled. “He (the owner) would write the calculations in English and nobody in my family knew the language. I decided that I will even die to send my daughters to an English medium school,” he spoke as his voice trembled. In 2005, with the help of local revenue officials, he escaped the bondage.

“I started lifting rice sacks on a daily basis. I enrolled both of my kids in LKG. I used to earn up to Rs 300 a day. I could not afford Rs 20 to buy hair oil for them. But, I was resolved to send them to school,” he said with pride. He added that his daughters managed to clear the exams, while also cooking, washing clothes, cleaning vessels and managing the house when he and his wife were at work all day.

Fourteen years later, he is working as an operator at a rice mill and his wife works as a sweeper at the premises. Sanjeevi said that the closest he has ever come to achieving a divine experience is his daughters successfully clearing their Class 12 boards. Devika scored 425/600 and Devi scored 260/400. “I want to study economics in Chennai and will apply for a government job after college. My sister is applying for sociology course,” said a hopeful Devika. Meanwhile, Sanjeevi is scrambling for funds to help his daughters with their pursuits. He has been seeking help from social workers to apply online for colleges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The new policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction at least till Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond.  (File Photo, EPS)
Teaching faculty welcomes New Education Policy 2020, label it 'ambitious' 
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong (File Photo | AP)
China committed to peace, not a strategic threat to India, says envoy
Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Promoting students without holding exams against norms, UGC tells SC
For representational purpose
Law criminalising triple talaq brings down cases to 1K from 11K in a year 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp