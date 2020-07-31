Breaking his shackles to educate...

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “My daughters may have been born under open skies in the rice mill where I worked. But, they will not work there. They will work in an office one day,” vowed a steadfast Sanjeevi, who escaped bonded labour. Not failing their father, his two girls, Devi (19) and Devika (17) have cleared their Class 12 State board exams this year, doing him proud. Sanjeevi, looking at his wife Murugammal, said, “The abusers I have faced in my life have said people like us are not capable of getting a dignified job.

My daughters’ success will prove them wrong now.” Sanjeevi, who was orphaned in his teens, was dragged into bonded labour by the time he turned 24. When he could not afford a square meal a day, in the year 2000, a rice mill owner in the village near Tiruttani promised him of a well paying job. “I, along with my wife, and her four family members moved to the mill. Together, we were given an advance of Rs 30,000,” he said. Little did Sanjeevi and his folks know that they were jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.

His family was paid once every three days. On the first day, they would soak paddy, boil it throughout the night, dry it on the second morning and cover it at the night. They would clean and dry it the next day and deliver 50 sacks to the mill owner on the evening of third day. “We were paid Rs 8 for each sack. Six of us would earn about Rs 400 for a week,” he highlighted the grossly underpaid situation.

Sanjeevi said he used to work hard to clear his dues post harvest season only to be told by the owner that his dues were still unsettled. “He (the owner) would write the calculations in English and nobody in my family knew the language. I decided that I will even die to send my daughters to an English medium school,” he spoke as his voice trembled. In 2005, with the help of local revenue officials, he escaped the bondage.

“I started lifting rice sacks on a daily basis. I enrolled both of my kids in LKG. I used to earn up to Rs 300 a day. I could not afford Rs 20 to buy hair oil for them. But, I was resolved to send them to school,” he said with pride. He added that his daughters managed to clear the exams, while also cooking, washing clothes, cleaning vessels and managing the house when he and his wife were at work all day.

Fourteen years later, he is working as an operator at a rice mill and his wife works as a sweeper at the premises. Sanjeevi said that the closest he has ever come to achieving a divine experience is his daughters successfully clearing their Class 12 boards. Devika scored 425/600 and Devi scored 260/400. “I want to study economics in Chennai and will apply for a government job after college. My sister is applying for sociology course,” said a hopeful Devika. Meanwhile, Sanjeevi is scrambling for funds to help his daughters with their pursuits. He has been seeking help from social workers to apply online for colleges.