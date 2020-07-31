Duo selling analgesic drugs arrested in railway station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police arrested two men allegedly selling analgesic tablets on Wednesday night and seized Rs 7 lakh cash along with 3,400 tablets from their possession.

The Adyar police district headquarters received a tip-off that a few men were involved in selling non-prescribed painkillers along with liquified saline syrup to inject into the veins for getting ‘high’.

“Based on information, the police team nabbed two men from the Perungudi railway station. Since the electric train services remain suspended, the duo were using the railway station as a staging ground to sell the contraband,” said a policeman.

The accused were identified as A Shadiq Basha from Velachery and K Tamilarasan from Kallukuttai. The police seized 3,400 tablets of Tapentadol and Tydol varieties, along with syringes and also Rs 7 lakh cash.