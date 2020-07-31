EPFO grievance redressal programme on August 10

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 58th ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF Near You’ will be conducted in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), regional office, Ambattur on August 10, through Whatsapp video call.

According to a release, EPFO has transformed its grievance redressal programme Bhavishaya Nidhi Adalat into a more broad-based and participatory programme called ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ or ‘PF Near You’ for wider consultation amongst stakeholders along with platform for grievance redressal.

The release added all employees, employers, pensioners who served or serving establishment covered under the jurisdiction of EPFO, regional office, Ambattur may submit necessary details in the format to the office or in the Whatsapp no 8903766548 on or before August 5.

The required details are: Name of employees, employers, pensioners, PF/PRO no, UAN and nature of the grievance (If any documents required to enclosed enclose the same).