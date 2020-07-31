Leopard rescued from Nilgiris succumbs to injuries at Vandalur Zoo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A male leopard, which was rescued by the Nilgiris Forest Division on May 16, succumbed to its injuries in Arignar Anna Zoological Park on Friday.

The six-year-old animal was transported from the Nilgiris to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park on June 5.

During a preliminary examination, the animal was found to have head injuries, partial blindness and extreme difficulties in movement. Emergency and critical care therapy was given. The leopard was suffering from CNS lesions and there was a delay in postural reflexes, a release said.

Intense fluid therapy was given round the clock. Blood reports revealed altered renal functions. Experts from the Wildlife Department of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) and senior wildlife veterinarians were consulted and their opinion was taken in fixing the therapeutic protocol.

The zoo authorities said soft padding, suspension belts and physiotherapy was also given to increase neuromuscular function and stability. Though the animal responded to the treatment, it died owing to the severity of the damage. Post-mortem results revealed multiple organ failure.