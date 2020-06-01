804 new cases: Chennai’s tally grows by leaps and bounds

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many parts of the State will have lockdown relaxations, Chennai will continue to have stringent norms in place, as ten more people died of COVID-19 in the city and recorded 804 fresh cases. The containment zones in the city came down from 254 to 201.

Except for a 39-year-old with chronic kidney disease, rest of the people who died were aged above 50 and all of them had comorbid conditions.Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar announced that 161 labourers including 43 fishermen returned to Chennai by sea on May 31. About 250 more fishermen stranded in the shores of Goa will also be returning soon.

“Currently, the Goa government is taking care of the fishermen by meeting their basic needs. The TN government is working on bringing them back soon,” the Minister said. The Minister also said that talks were on with the Centre to facilitate the return of TN fishermen stranded in Iran.

Officials said that there will not be any change in the containment strategy for the people in Chennai from June 1. “Restrictions for shops will remain in the containment zones and we will continue to barricade individual houses, where positive cases are recorded,” said the health department official.

Ironically, despite high number of cases from Tondiarpet, it has only one containment zone. This is mainly due to the are not meeting the State’s revised criteria requiring the presence of at least five index cases in a street for it to be contained.

Ironically, despite high cases in Tondiarpet, the Corporation zone only has one containment zone. This is mainly due to the area not meeting the State’s revised criteria of presence of at least five index cases in a street for it to be contained.