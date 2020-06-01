STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Identifying the vulnerable, early testing & treatment at quarantine centre - How Chennai is tackling corona spurt

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the vulnerable will be monitored for 7-10 days at the quarantine centre and get early treatment if symptoms come up.

Chennai Corporation building

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has intensified its containment strategy by focusing on early testing and treatment of the people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 such as the elderly and those with comorbid conditions. 

Addressing reporters in Tondiarpet on Monday, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the door-to-door surveillance to identify the elderly and comorbid persons has begun in places where positive cases are recorded. 

“The elderly and vulnerable will be shifted to a quarantine facility for 10 days and will be given adequate care. If these people show symptoms, they will be treated early," the Commissioner said. 

He said that the strategy will focus on a  large containment cluster and vulnerable people living in its periphery. 

“People with symptoms will also get treated in the Corporation's fever clinics. The focus is now more on Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones," the Commissioner said. 

Currently, the two zones alone contribute to almost 45 percent of the city’s cases. 

Prakash said that these areas see a spike due to congestion. “Results of the revised containment strategy will be seen in the coming weeks," he added. 

The Commissioner said that the surveillance-based approach has been implemented in three wards (No. 114, 115 and 117). “We have discussed the plan with police and asked them to provide younger constables," he added. 

