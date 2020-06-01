STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Multiple Sclerosis: Lesser known danger that can permanently paralyse you

It causes seizures, numbing, sudden blinding and could even permanently paralyse a person.

Published: 01st June 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

brain

For representational purposes

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Early diagnosis, immediate treatment and connecting with care givers is the need of the hour to manage patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), said experts speaking to Express on World Multiple Sclerosis Day on Saturday.

MS is a long-term disease that attacks the nervous system of the body. It causes seizures, numbing, sudden blinding and could even lead to paralysis permanently disabling a person. It needs life-long treatment like other chronic illnesses.

Patients often do not seek help fearing stigma and fall pray to techniques like exorcism and faith healing, preventing them from taking effective treatment. MS affects mostly women in the age group of 20-35.

Sharmada*, started having sudden bouts of seizures when she was 15-years-old. "Since then, the frequency rose to the point that I had up to 20 seizures a day sometimes," she said. A year later, the right half of her body went fully numb, she said adding that she had use a scribe to write her exams.

The now 25-year-old woman from Erode, has resumed to normal life, thanks to the aid of sustained treatment under a neurologist. "I work at an MNC in Bangalore. I go for jogging almost every morning. Sometimes my limbs feel numb when I don't move them for a while, butit goes away when I exercise. My life is as normal as I can expect it to be with long-term treatment," said Sharmada.

In most people, the disease does not worsen progressively, but in sudden relapses or attacks; therefore, it has to treated as soon as a relapse occurs to prevent long term damage to the nervous system, according to a team of MS specialists from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS). "If a person, who is completely normal, suddenly has severe seizures, numbness, blindness or other neurological issue, the chances of them having MS is really high. It is crucial to take an MRI to find out which part of the brain is affected," said Dr M Netravathi, a senior neurologist from NIMHANS.

While MS cannot be reversed, it can be controlled effectively. MS however, is almost always accompanied by psycho-social effects on the body. Dr Priya Thomas, a faculty of the Psychiatric Social Work department from NIMHANS said, "When a healthy person suddenly becomes disabled, it wreaks a havoc on the family. The discovery itself propels stress and stress in turn triggers relapses. This could push a patient in a downward spiral."

Ann Gonsalves, founder chairperson, Multiple Sclerosis Society India (MSSI), Chennai Chapter told Express that currently there are no proper statistics that show the prevalence of the disease in the Indian population. "Owing to lack of awareness among the poor and stigma among all patients, the reporting of the disease is extremely low," she said. "The government should study the prevalence and subsidise the treatment, particularly for those who are permanently disabled and cannot earn," she added.

Five major psycho-social stress triggers in MS management in India, according to Vasundharaa S Nair, senior research fellow, NIMHANS:
1. Losing mobility and becoming dependent of caregiver
2. Availability of treatment only in tertiary care centres delaying treatment
3. Increased strain on the lady of the house to meet gender roles
4. Poor support system
5. Lack of awareness and influx of myths

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Multiple Sclerosis Day multiple sclerosis NIMHANS Seizures sudden blinding sudden numbness Paralysis
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp