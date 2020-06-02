STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto drivers see no light at the end of the road

Auto drivers around the city also demanded that the deadline for renewing fitness and insurance certificates must be extended by at least six months.

Published: 02nd June 2020 06:59 AM

An autorickshaw driver spraying sanitiser on a passenger’s hands at T Nagar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Autorickshaw drivers, one of the worst-hit by lockdown, witnessed dull business on Monday after the State allowed them to take to roads. They have pitched for monetary assistance from the government.

“As against Rs 500 that we usually pocket in a day, excluding operating costs, most of them earned between Rs 150-200 on Monday. With offices still closed, we don’t expect business to pick up anytime soon,” said Arul Raj, an auto driver from Perambur.

M Sivaji, general secretary, CITU Auto federation, concurred with Arul Raj. He said most of the drivers borrowed money to operate their autos on Monday. “To start our autos after a long time, we had to service them, for which we don’t have any money. The situation won’t stabilise without monetary support as at least three months will pass for us in clearing debts alone,” he said.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 2,85,000 autos in total. However, Rs 2,000 assistance, which the CM announced for auto drivers, has been given to only 7,000 drivers, according to CITU.

Auto drivers around the city also demanded that the deadline for renewing fitness and insurance certificates must be extended by at least six months.

TAGS
autorickshaw drivers lockdown
Coronavirus
Comments(1)

  • Jayakrishnan K
    right now the auto drivers are fleecing customers with exorbitant rates taking advantage of the situation. This should be brought to the notice of union leaders before they ask for allowances for the drivers.
    9 hours ago reply
