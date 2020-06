By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the centre of India’s lockdown crisis are children of migrant workers. Battling distance, heat, lack of food, water and shelter, they seek a safe place — either in their mother’s arms or on their father’s shoulders. With their lives interrupted, lugging trunks and tears, marooned in no man’s land, the return home is a beast of burden that has weighed down their age of innocence.

Waiting to board the train