Did virus kill co-living concept even before it could take off?

Real estate developers are grappled with more questions than answers these days as their dream concepts have hit a formidable wall built by the invisible coronavirus.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Real estate developers are grappled with more questions than answers these days as their dream concepts have hit a formidable wall built by the invisible coronavirus. If the sector had been vigorously campaigning for its poster child ‘co-living spaces’ till a few months ago, the uncertainty brought in by the virus has forced many of them to rethink about the future trajectory of one of the most-touted living styles. Co-living is a modern trend where people with shared interests live together in a residential space.

These spaces are mostly run by large real estate developers and have fewer rules and regulations as compared to PG accommodation and rented houses. While some developers remain positive about demand for high-end co-living spaces, some others are sceptical about an easy return to normalcy.

Ajit  Chordia, former president of the Confederation of Real Estate Development Authority of India and the managing director of Olympia Group, says the demand for high-end co-living spaces will continue.  “Those running hostels and dorminatories may suffer because migrant workers have left in large numbers. The low-end co-living  spaces may take a hit,” he says adding that quality is going to be critical and so are hygiene and cleanliness.

Dr Nikhil Sikri, co founder and CEO of Zolo told Express that co-living spaces have been hit due to the lockdown. “The low-end market may struggle to survive post-lockdown as they have to maintain hygiene and social distance,” he says adding that larger players could survive.

The confidence of many bigger players stem from the hope that people will be ready to pay more to ensure that they are safe from the virus.“People were shy of paying Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 more for separate rooms and preferred PG accommodation,” says Sikhri, whose Zolo charges Rs 8,000 per month per resident. “More people are likely to look for twin sharing or single rooms with separate bathrooms,” he says.

