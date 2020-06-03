No booze, man overdoses to death on cough syrup?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old security guard is suspected to have died after consuming an overdose of cough syrup as an alternative to alcohol. He was found dead in his room in Saligramam on Monday night. S Karthikeyan(28) of Iyyapanthangal worked in a gated community in Vadapalani as a security guard. “On Monday morning, his friend Vinoth who was staying with him left for work. When Vinoth returned at night, he found Karthikeyan unconscious and rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said police. “We found a lot of empty cough syrup bottles strewn around the room and suspect that he had an overdose of the syrup as an alternative to alcohol as Tasmac shops had been closed,” police added.