Drivers shift gears for livelihood

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The three-month-long lockdown has changed the lives and livelihoods of many drivers -- of autos and app-based cabs and bikes alike. With no business coming their way for around 100 days, they switched to other temporary occupations.

S Dhanapal, who used to work with an app-based cab company, has now switched to ferrying cargo. “Many people driving trucks and minivans have left for their hometown. There is a need of people who can deliver goods to markets. So, I borrowed a van from my friend and started delivering to grocery stores,” he says.

“I have borrowed money to sustain my family during the lockdown. I got my car serviced at my friend’s workshop, promising to pay him once the lockdown is lifted. And all this happened during summer vacations, when the business, otherwise is the best,” says Gokulabalan of Ambattur.