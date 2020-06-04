STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Drivers shift gears for livelihood

S Dhanapal, who used to work with an app-based cab company, has now switched to ferrying cargo.

Published: 04th June 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The three-month-long lockdown has changed the lives and livelihoods of many drivers -- of autos and app-based cabs and bikes alike. With no business coming their way for around 100 days, they switched to other temporary occupations.

S Dhanapal, who used to work with an app-based cab company, has now switched to ferrying cargo. “Many people driving trucks and minivans have left for their hometown. There is a need of people who can deliver goods to markets. So, I borrowed a van from my friend and started delivering to grocery stores,” he says.

“I have borrowed money to sustain my family during the lockdown. I got my car serviced at my friend’s workshop, promising to pay him once the lockdown is lifted. And all this happened during summer vacations, when the business, otherwise is the best,” says Gokulabalan of Ambattur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp