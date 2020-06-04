SETC slashes fares for ferrying office-goers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With MTC buses, metro and suburban EMU train services remaining suspended in view of the lockdown, the State government has reduced the fares for operating State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) buses on contract basis for ferrying travellers.

The decision comes after the employees of private companies and government offices faced difficulties in reaching their offices. Though it has been three days since the private companies outside Chennai city police limits were allowed to function with full strength, a majority of them are still running with skeletal staff, owing to lack of public transportation.

K Elangovan, managing director, SETC, said a fare of Rs 45 per km has been fixed for operating Ultra Deluxe (non-AC) SETC buses on contract basis up to 200 km. “A bus can carry up to 21 passengers per trip and a total of Rs 9,000 would be charged per trip if the bus is operated with full capacity. The maximum distance of transportation is restricted to 200 km.”

So far, the SETC has charged Rs 17,500 for a 100-km run and for the distance beyond that, Rs 40 is charged for every extra km. This leads to a cost of Rs 21,500 for operating a bus up to 200 km. It has now come down from Rs 21,500 to Rs 9,000 per trip.

“As many as 190 buses have been operated for government departments and transporting migrants. Presently, SETC buses are operated for three factories located in the city outskirts,” Elangovan added.

The fare reduction was necessitated as private companies were unable to operate their buses for ferrying their employees from far away places in neighbouring Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Vellore districts.

“Given that, as the MTC and suburban train services may not resume anytime sooner, government decided to slash the fares in a bid to support the necessary transportation,” said official sources.

A Southern Railway official said, “Only those employees nominated by State government are given identity cards for travelling in special local trains.”