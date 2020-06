By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) to submit the details of prisoners affected with Corona-19 virus in the Puzhal central prison and the prisons in the districts and the treatment being given to them.

The court on Wednesday gave the direction while passing interim orders on a habeas corpus writ petition from a woman, who sought grant of four weeks leave for her husband Venkatesan, to enable him to treat his ailing mother.