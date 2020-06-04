Two women killed as pile of bricks collapses at kiln
Published: 04th June 2020 07:04 AM | Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:04 AM
CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, two young women migrant labourers from Odisha were killed at a brick kiln on Wednesday when a pile of bricks fell on them at Minjur. Madanapudi and Pramila were working with 10 other women. “On Wednesday around 8 am, the women were loading bricks onto a truck, when stacks of bricks fell on them,”said a police officer. Hearing screams the others working in the brick kiln rushed to their rescue and rushed the women to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.