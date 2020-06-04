Woman tries to end life; husband, kin held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons of a family have been arrested in connection with a dowry harassment case in Maduravoyal. On May 25, Naganandhini (26) jumped off the second floor of her apartment complex. Police said she got married two years back to S Senthil Nandan (30). “Ever since the wedding, Senthil, his mother Vasantha, and sister Sita Lakshmi have been demanding dowry from Naganandhini. They allegedly threatened to file for divorce if she does not bring money,” a police official said.

The trio allegedly physical abused the victim. “Unable to bear the torture the victim decided to end her life. The neighbours, who heard the screams, rushed her to hospital where she is undergoing treatment,”added official. The victim’s father filed a complaint and the trio was arrested on Tuesday.