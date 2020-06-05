STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Best leaders are those who bring best out of others: HCL CEO Roshni Nadar

In its endeavour to facilitate learning and to inspire others, FICCI FLO Chennai presented its first virtual event this year on Thursday.

Published: 05th June 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its endeavour to facilitate learning and to inspire others, FICCI FLO Chennai presented its first virtual event this year on Thursday. It was a conversation with corporate leader Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Executive Director and CEO, HCL Corporation about how she created a niche for herself not just in the corporate world, but as a social leader too.

Roshni who was a driving force behind Vidyagyan, a leadership economy for the economically underprivileged and meritorious rural students of Uttar Pradesh, said she has plans of introducing Vidyagyaan in Tamil Nadu soon. When asked about gender diversity in office spaces, she was quick to reply, “Most important thing to understand about diversity is not giving prominence to just men or just women.

We have to look at inculcating behavioural and mindset change,” said Roshni. What does leadership mean to her? “The world that we live in today, leadership means working with other people. Best leaders are the ones who get the best out of other people. Any great leader will tell you they don’t have all the skills. They surround themselves with people who have skills which are different than theirs and all strive to perform at the highest level.

This is how one can become a successful entrepren e u r, ” Roshni suggested. The conversation was a part of FICCI’s Inspiration Series. They also have a Knowledge Series, which includes member engagement workshops covering various skills and interests. They help reset and reinvent business in current times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp