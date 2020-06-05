Best leaders are those who bring best out of others: HCL CEO Roshni Nadar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In its endeavour to facilitate learning and to inspire others, FICCI FLO Chennai presented its first virtual event this year on Thursday. It was a conversation with corporate leader Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Executive Director and CEO, HCL Corporation about how she created a niche for herself not just in the corporate world, but as a social leader too.

Roshni who was a driving force behind Vidyagyan, a leadership economy for the economically underprivileged and meritorious rural students of Uttar Pradesh, said she has plans of introducing Vidyagyaan in Tamil Nadu soon. When asked about gender diversity in office spaces, she was quick to reply, “Most important thing to understand about diversity is not giving prominence to just men or just women.

We have to look at inculcating behavioural and mindset change,” said Roshni. What does leadership mean to her? “The world that we live in today, leadership means working with other people. Best leaders are the ones who get the best out of other people. Any great leader will tell you they don’t have all the skills. They surround themselves with people who have skills which are different than theirs and all strive to perform at the highest level.

This is how one can become a successful entrepren e u r, ” Roshni suggested. The conversation was a part of FICCI’s Inspiration Series. They also have a Knowledge Series, which includes member engagement workshops covering various skills and interests. They help reset and reinvent business in current times.