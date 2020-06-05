STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus intrudes into Secretariat, 23 test positive

The coronavirus has intruded into the State Secretariat with 23 employees, including eight officers, reportedly testing positive for the viral infection.

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The coronavirus has intruded into the State Secretariat with 23 employees, including eight officers, reportedly testing positive for the viral infection. The test results of a few IAS officers are awaited, said sources. Pointing out the rise in infections, the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association has made a representation to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami urging him to reduce the number of staff present on a given working day to 33 per cent.

They stated that maintaining physical distance has became difficult after 50 per cent of staff were told to attend office from June 1. The association has also urged the Chief Minister to exempt employees aged above 55, pregnant women, lactating mothers and those having ailments from attending office till the lockdown gets over.

Association president S Peter Anthonysami told Express that employees coming from red zones should be allowed to work from home. He said thermal scanning should be compulsory for all staff at entrances to the Secretariat. The quarantine period of employees should be treated as special casual leave and until the pandemic is contained fully, entry of public into the Secretariat should be restricted.

