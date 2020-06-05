NEET-PG: DK moves HC seeking reservation for OBCs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), led by its president K Veeramani, has moved the Madras High Court to quash the result of NEET-PG 2020 published on May 5 this year by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to fill up the seats under the All India Quota (AIQ) without providing reservation of 50 per cent to OBCs (BCs and MBCs).

The prayer also sought direction to the Centre to implement the same in the seats surrendered under the AIQ (other than central institutions) in UG, PG and Diploma Medical and Dental courses for 2020-21 by the State. The interim prayer of the writ petition was filed by DK vice-president Kali Poongundran.