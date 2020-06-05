Ola resumes operations in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CAB aggregator Ola has resumed operations in Chennai based on guidelines issued by Tamil Nadu government. The company claims to have introduced a 5-layer safety system, which includes compulsory mask usage by drivers and passengers, deep sanitisation of vehicles, self-loading and unloading of luggage, and cashless payments.

A flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced that allows either the passenger or driver-partner to cancel the ride if they feel the other party is not following the rules or not wearing a mask. Fumigation of the vehicles will be done every 48 hours.

The Karnataka government has disbursed one-time payment of Rs 5,000 to over 27,000 auto and taxi drivers, providing relief to the sector hit hard by the lockdown. C Sampath, general secretary, Adarsha Auto Union, said they are relieved for now, but have reached out to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, seeking compensation for those drivers who do not possess badges.