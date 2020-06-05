Three judges test positive for COVID-19; Madras High Court to restrict hearing through video conferencing

By PTI

CHENNAI: Three judges of the Madras High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the administrative committee has decided to restrict hearing with limited benches strictly through video conferencing from the residences of the judges, court sources said.

Two division benches and four single judges will take up urgent matters and the hearing would be conducted from the residential chambers of the judges and not from the high court premises from Monday, the committee resolved, the court sources added.

The restriction will also apply to subordinate courts across the state, since nine district courts were allowed to conduct limited open court hearing presently.

All access to the high court premises will be restricted till June 30.

Apart from the three judges, some of their personal staff have also tested positive following which the court administration has decided to roll back the relaxations announced recently.

After virtual hearings, the judges had started functioning from their chambers in the court premises for the past few days.

However, following the latest development they decided to revert to virtual hearings from the houses of judges.