TN woos global auto majors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has reached out to global auto majors, inviting them to invest in the State and vowing to provide customised incentive package. The Chief Minister wrote personal letters to global heads of 11 prominent automobile companies including Volkswagen, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Honda, Toyota, BMW, Luxgen Taoyuan, Jaguar Land Rover, General Motors, Chevrolet and Tesla.
