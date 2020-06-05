‘What security issue can arise if a convict video calls his mom?’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What “security issue” does the State believes it will have if it allows a convict, who lost his father recently, video call his family? the Madras High Court asked the government on Thursday. The court was hearing the State’s reasons on why it cannot allow Nalini and Murugan, convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, video call their family in London and Sri Lanka.

The public prosector submitted that since Murugan is a foreign national, Centre’s permission is required for him to call his family. “A father’s death does not bring different emotions to a foreigner and an Indian,” the bench responded. “It’s same for both.” The petitioner’s lawyer submitted that there are no laws that stop prisoners from making calls to their relatives in other countries. The case has been adjourned to June 5.