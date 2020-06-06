STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang war thwarted in Chennai, 13 youngsters nabbed

Inquiries revealed that two years ago Shanmugan attacked Shajahan during a cricket match and went to prison.

CHENNAI: Neither the lockdown nor the time spent in prison seem to stop some youngsters joining gangs and pursuing a life of crime. The Chennai city police nabbed 13 youngsters aged 17 to 25 from two rival gangs and seized country bombs from them. This comes a day after a 23-year-old was chased and brutally murdered in Villivakkam.

On Thursday morning, Shajahan from Bhajan Koil Street in Villivakkam was returning home after playing cricket when a eight-member gang attacked and chased him for two kilometres before murdering him in broad daylight. The Villivakkam police arrested eight men including the leader of the rival gang R Shanmugan, 23 and a juvenile.

The others arrested were S Divakar, 20, V Manikandan, 19, S Hariharan, 19, S Ramesh, 20, Z Mobashir, 19 and M Akash, 21. Meanwhile, the police received a tip off that the deceased Shajahan’s men were seeking revenge and to murder Shanmugan before he got arrested. The police team surrounded the house they were hiding in, and nabbed five men.

Inquiries revealed that two years ago Shanmugan attacked Shajahan during a cricket match and went to prison. The latter attacked Shanmugan once he was released and was arrested. Now that Shajahan was released due to covid-19, Shanmugan murdered him.

For the last five years the Chennai city police have seen a considerable rise in youngsters joining gangs.

