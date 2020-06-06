kutcheri in the kitchen

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: Two months into the lockdown, you’re sure to have seen all kinds of cooking videos. From recreating fictional delicacies to near perfection to slumming it in a quarantined household with the limited ingredients at hand, there’s one for every you and every mood. Yet, how often do you get to learn about making corn sabzi while being regaled by renditions of the Kathaga koothukalam, or encounter a seven-ingredient cutlet recipe in tandem with a few saptaswara compositions? Simply not enough. That’s where Sudha Ragunathan steps in.

What started as a means to keep herself engaged during the lockdown, her musical cooking videos under the brand Sooda’s Kitchen have now grown into a phenomenon unto themselves — inviting thousands of viewers week after week. For many of us, who are used to short and crisp cooking videos (most of them sticking to the time-lapse routine), the running of Sudha’s videos — landing somewhere between 20 and 25 minutes — might come as a surprise. But, sample one of them and you’ll find yourself wishing they were hour-long sessions.

Sudha takes her time, detailing the recipe of the day and the ragam it inspired. Between sauteeing onions and frying pakodas, you get to hear her bring to life even the most minuscule characteristics of every song on display. And all this is not as easy as it seems. “Both music and cooking require much attention and passion. It is difficult to stir and at the same time maintain your shruthi and layam, and make sense. What you talk and sing needs to be coherent and has to make sense to the audience,” she reasons.

The balancing act, despite its many pitfalls, is one she has managed to master. For she is one who believes in the need for proportions in any art form, and it’s no different with cooking. “My guru MLV Amma has said that cooking is also an art. There is a sense of proportion that is important to art. If you are a painter, the colours you use and how much you use matter. If you’re doing a portrait, you need to know where you should shade more and where less, and where it should just be a fine line. So too in music — how much of ragam we sing, where we accentuate the swara patterns, how much of time in a concert you allot to a creative or a kalpitha sangeetha — everything is a kind of a balance you need to adhere to,” she explains.

Making the connect

With this in place, it was just a matter of picking a good recipe and a ragam to go with it. While the choice of ragam seems to be dictated by mood, there is much more thought behind it, it seems. It was word association that led to her matching mundhiri pakoda with Mandari and Begada. With the cutlet, the use of seven key ingredients allowed her to christen it the ‘saptaswara cutlet’ and attach the songs with the word saptaswara in it — like the Sobhillu saptaswara and Nada tanumanisham.

“Chakka pradaman is a difficult dish; it requires constant stirring for a long time. Quite laborious in this weather but I love doing it. You won’t believe it if I said this was the first time I tried the recipe. Jackfruit just walked into the house through my office staff; he’d found it somewhere and so I decided to make the dish. Then, I had to connect it to music. Chakka in Telugu means beautiful; there’s goodness in it. So I connected Chakkani raja and Chakkani talliki changu bala, and spoke about the keerthana of the first one and the folk touch that came into the latter,” she narrates.

For the Carnatic music-lover-turned-foodie, this is a one-stop desire destination. It’s as much a treat to hear Sudha put shruthi and thalam to the making of sabzi as it is to taste the dish itself. For the uninitiated, it’s still the music that keeps you from moving on to the next video. Even as it sounds like Greek and Sanskrit, you know you’ve chanced upon something worth spending half an hour on. If all else fails, there’s food to save the day anyway. For, besides the identity of a Carnatic singer of great prowess, Sudha is a good cook too. Even her simple sambhar has many takers and her kaara potato has been renamed Sudha potatoes, she declares.

“My music has evolved over the years. With a lot of singing, there has come a repose or maturity of expression. And I could say that with cooking as well,” she shares. Sooda’s Kitchen too is likely to face a similar form of metamorphosis for she plans to keep up the project as long as her heart’s in it. Just as she holds many musicians in high esteem, there is special love for certain people in her life in terms of cooking too. Arusuvai Natarajan “mama”, who was very fond of her music, is one who stands out. “He has been around MLV Amma and more with around her guru GN Balasubramanian sir. Every time he came home, he used to go on this reminiscence trip, talking about how he made coffee or pongal or badam halwa for GN sir.

He was a good mentor, giving me little tips in cooking. He was the one who told me that while making rasam — after all the ingredients are ground and added to the water — it should never come to a boil. You should turn off the gas even as it starts bubbling up. He also advised that it should be kept closed to keep the aroma intact,” she recalls. Besides the late king of the catering world, Sudha points to her mother Choodamani. It’s in her kitchen that she started doing the odd jobs — grinding, cutting, grating the coconut. She seems to have taken up her traits simply from watching her cook for years on end.

A challenging compilation

Like many others in her industry, she too has been affected by the lockdown. With the question of music happening the way it used — in sabhas with a large audience — still being uncertain, there is the need to get used to the new normal. She is no different — trying her own ways of creating capsules or segments of her music and how she presents it to the world. “Now, I’m thinking of so many different ways of presenting my music. The same old krithi that I sang ten years ago, now I find that I can sing it with more elan and maturity. I am learning, and improving my repertoire,” she says.

After a few live sessions on Facebook, Sudha undertook a huge project — a mission to get together 47 musicians to recreate the Maithreem bhajatha. "We have 47 voices singing the Sanskrit hymn together. It is a call for peace. The voices — that of Mahathi, Parakkal Unnikrishnan, Nithyashree Mahadevan, Malladi Brothers, Sriram Parthasarathy — are predominant; we have only four instrumentalists on the song. Compiling these audio and video files together took about three weeks. But the outcome has been received well and I am happy that we are leaving behind something for posterity — a message of togetherness," she shares. If food and music can't serve as place cards of human strife and achievement, what could? The next video will be out soon.