SHRC tells govt to pay Rs 5 lakh to family of custodial death victim

The Commission stated the doctors, to help the police, had falsely created a postmortem certificate and a final report and suppressed the real fact which would amount to dereliction of their duty.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended the State to pay Rs 5 lakh to the family of a person who allegedly died in the custody of Tiruppur police in 2015. The Commission has also asked the government to take disciplinary action against Special Sub-Inspector N Krishnan; DSP S Shanmugaiah of NIB CID, Coimbatore; HOD of Forensic Medicine in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital T Jayasingh; Assistant Jailor V Chandrasekar of Tirupur Sub Jail and also a witness P Pandeeswaran, Tutor in Forensic Medicine.

According to the complaint by S Sathya of Theni, her late husband Sanjeevi owned a car, which he had let out for hire. On December 28, 2014, two personnel from Velampalayam police station in Tirupur district inquired about her husband stating that he was involved in a theft case. Sathya left for her parents’ house after the incident. Four days later Sanjeevi  died in the custody of police.  

The commission observed, “It is established that the police had assaulted Sanjeevi during the custody and he died due to the injuries sustained by him. But it was suppressed with the help of the Assistant Jailor and the doctors who conducted postmortem.”

The Commission stated the doctors, to help the police, had falsely created a postmortem certificate and a final report and suppressed the real fact which would amount to dereliction of their duty.

