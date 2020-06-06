Sweating red

R Satish babu By

Express News Service

Red dust and sweat covered their faces as a small group of women started yet another day of toil at a brick kiln in Chikkarayapuram, a suburb of Chennai. While the scorching sun showed no mercy from above, the dust from the ground filled their eyes and noses. Like their counterparts in thousands of brick-making units across the country, these women too traverse a path full of uncertainty.

Various estimates put the number of brick kiln workers at over 12 million in India. The high-rises and landmarks that dot our cities, and our cosy homes are all built upon the sweat drops of these people, most of whom will spent the entirety of their lives in small shacks adjacent to their work site. Meanwhile, the labour intense industry, without any mechanisation, remains highly exploitative. Gentle smiles welcomed Express lensman R Satish Babu when he visited the brick kiln to capture the lives of these otherwise forgotten builders of our cities.