STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sweating red

Red dust and sweat covered their faces as a small group of women started yet another day of toil at a brick kiln in Chikkarayapuram, a suburb of Chennai.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By R Satish babu
Express News Service

Red dust and sweat covered their faces as a small group of women started yet another day of toil at a brick kiln in Chikkarayapuram, a suburb of Chennai. While the scorching sun showed no mercy from above, the dust from the ground filled their eyes and noses. Like their counterparts in thousands of brick-making units across the country, these women too traverse a path full of uncertainty.

Various estimates put the number of brick kiln workers at over 12 million in India. The high-rises and landmarks that dot our cities, and our cosy homes are all built upon the sweat drops of these people, most of whom will spent the entirety of their lives in small shacks adjacent to their work site. Meanwhile, the labour intense industry, without any mechanisation, remains highly exploitative. Gentle smiles welcomed Express lensman R Satish Babu when he visited the brick kiln to capture the lives of these otherwise forgotten builders of our cities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Breathless: Disposable masks, gloves pose another health hazard
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Image of an emergency ward at a private hospital use for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
600 more hospitals in India designated as Covid-19 treatment centres within four weeks
For representational purposes.
3,000 mobile phones found running on same IMEI, manufacturer booked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp