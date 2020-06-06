STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With no social distancing, is Madhavaram another Koyambedu in the making?

When the wholesale market was moved out of Koyambedu, around 250 shops shifted to Thirumazhisai, and were spread out on a 25-acre plot.

Published: 06th June 2020 06:50 AM

Koyambedu market

Most of the cases in Tamil Nadu have been linked to Chennai's Koyambedu vegetable market. (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of social distancing at the Koyambedu market was the major reason for a spike in COVID-19 cases in the entire State. But, nothing seems to have been learnt from the mistake.

When the wholesale market was moved out of Koyambedu, around 250 shops shifted to Thirumazhisai, and were spread out on a 25-acre plot. In contrast, 250 wholesalers trading fruits have been accommodated in Madhavaram on a seven-acre plot, making social distancing impossible here.  

Sources say initially, the plan was to set up only a 100 shops in Madhavaram. However, officials slowly increased the number and it now stands at 250. Around 250 trucks come to the market everyday, carrying tonnes of fruits.

Alarmed by the situation there, the municipal administration and the water supply department submitted a report to the government, highlighting a lack of social distancing norms. Some officials even blamed the CMDA for the rise in cases in and around Madhavaram.

It’s learnt that the issue became so serious that the Chief Secretary intervened and pulled up officials, including the CMDA member secretary, for allowing crowding to happen.

Now, the CMDA officials have to convince the fruit merchants here to relocate to the first floor of bus terminus in Madhavaram.

Earlier, all the shops were functioning in the ground floor of the bus terminus. Now for the fresh shifting, new rates will have to be worked out for the traders, for which contractors will have to be appointed.            
Sources say big shops in the market pay a rent of Rs 3,000 per day and smaller ones Rs 1,500. Several traders have also refused the relocation to the first floor, making the matters worse for the CMDA.

It is learned that while the city corporation suggested an alternative 20-acre site for the fruit market, the idea was dismissed by the CMDA, allegedly because it wanted to “control” the market.

Traders, meanwhile, are seeking action against the chief planner and superintendent engineer of the CMDA for the mess.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    bureaucratic negligence and abuse of powers. what happened to the fruits and vegetables services through private apps like Swiggy
    8 hours ago reply
