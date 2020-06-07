15 more die in Chennai as 1,156 new cases reported in city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As 1,156 more cases and 15 more deaths were reported from Chennai on Sunday, data released by the State government revealed that tests per million in the capital district stood at a whopping 16,903.

While Chennai now has 22,149 cases and 212 deaths, testing in the district is at least 2.5 times higher than the state average of 6,420 tests per million. The all-India average is 3,278 per million, according to the bulletin which was citing information on the ICMR portal as of 00.00 hours on June 7. Of the 5,27,212 samples tested in TN, 1,21,950 -- or a fifth -- were from Chennai.

The data showed that after Chennai, the highest testing rate, interestingly, was recorded in Theni, which has 124 cases, at 12,060 tests per million.

Meanwhile, of the deceased, five died at private hospitals while 10 died at government hospitals. Thirteen of them were aged over 50 while two of the deceased were in their 40s.

The Royapuram zone continued to have the most number of active cases with 1,663, followed by Tondiarpet with 1,654 active cases and Teynampet with 1,197.

However, 2,014 people have been discharged in Royapuram, the worst affected Corporation zone in the city. As of Sunday, of 22,149 people who have tested positive in Chennai, 10,954 had been discharged and 10,982 are still undergoing treatment, giving the city a recovery rate of 49.45 per cent against the State’s recovery rate of 53.68 per cent. Similarly, the city’s mortality rate at 0.95 per cent is higher than the State figure of 0.84 per cent.