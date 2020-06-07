STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

15 more die in Chennai as 1,156 new cases reported in city

While Chennai now has 22,149 cases and 212 deaths, testing in the district is at least 2.5 times higher than the state average of 6,420 tests per million.

Published: 07th June 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus samples

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As 1,156 more cases and 15 more deaths were reported from Chennai on Sunday, data released by the State government revealed that tests per million in the capital district stood at a whopping 16,903. 

While Chennai now has 22,149 cases and 212 deaths, testing in the district is at least 2.5 times higher than the state average of 6,420 tests per million. The all-India average is 3,278 per million, according to the bulletin which was citing information on the ICMR portal as of 00.00 hours on June 7. Of the 5,27,212 samples tested in TN, 1,21,950 -- or a fifth -- were from Chennai.

The data showed that after Chennai, the highest testing rate, interestingly, was recorded in Theni, which has 124 cases, at 12,060 tests per million.

Meanwhile, of the deceased, five died at private hospitals while 10 died at government hospitals. Thirteen of them were aged over 50 while two of the deceased were in their 40s.

The Royapuram zone continued to have the most number of active cases with 1,663, followed by Tondiarpet with 1,654 active cases and Teynampet with 1,197. 

However, 2,014 people have been discharged in Royapuram, the worst affected Corporation zone in the city. As of Sunday, of 22,149 people who have tested positive in Chennai, 10,954 had been discharged and 10,982 are still undergoing treatment, giving the city a recovery rate of 49.45 per cent against the State’s recovery rate of 53.68 per cent. Similarly, the city’s mortality rate at 0.95 per cent is higher than the State figure of 0.84 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Chennai coronavirus cases
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp