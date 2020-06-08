STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Alcoholic torches wife and son alive in Chennai's Maduravoyal

Based on statements from the victims, Maduravoyal police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect Makbul Ali.

Published: 08th June 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son were charred to death after her husband allegedly doused them with thinner and set them both ablaze while they were asleep in their rented house in Maduravoyal in the wee hours of Sunday. The woman’s daughter escaped with minor injuries. The deceased, Koresha Begum (40) and her son Akram Ali (21) suffered 95 percent burns and did not respond to treatment at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Her daughter Maji Ali (13) sustained burns on her nose and has been undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The accused Makbul Ali (40) and his wife Koresha Begum had moved to Chennai from Kolkata four years ago along with their children. The couple started working in a footwear making unit in Velappanchavadi. “Since Makbul Ali was addicted to liquor, he lost his job recently. Upset over this, Begum had confronted him and refused to allow him inside the house at Noombal. However, Makbul Ali often came to the house in an inebriated state and argued with her,” said a police officer, quoting the neighbours.

On Saturday too, he returned home and quarrelled with Begum. However, she did not allow him inside the house. Infuriated with this, Makbul reached the house again around 2 am and poured thinner (a liquid usually mixed with paints) on his wife and the children through the gaps of window and set them on fire. Hearing their cries for help, neighbours rushed and fought out the fire, and took them to the Kilpauk Hospital.

Based on statements from the victims, Maduravoyal police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect Makbul Ali. A photo of him has been shared with all police stations. Since there is no public transport in the city due to the lockdown, police said that the accused would be nabbed soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alcoholic Drunk fire
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp