STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Nostalgia is good, but for five minutes

I remember playing Age of Empires and Sims on a 3-inch screen. I could count pixels while the game screen loaded.

Published: 08th June 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Video Game

For representational purposes

By Anusha Ganapathi  
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sony is making its big announcement on the next generation PlayStation this week. “Stunning gameplay” and “120Hz 4K support with 120 FPS” are now simultaneously thrilling and complex phrases circulated in the rumour market of tech journalism. This threw me into wistful memories of an age when I did not know these words. Simple, heavily pixelated times. I remember playing Age of Empires and Sims on a 3-inch screen. I could count pixels while the game screen loaded.

I could let my imagination run free on how the characters would look — the colour of their eyes,the length of their hair, and wonder if I was actually seeing their hands or if it was just a crack on the screen. After a minute of savouring this pleasant memory, I did the only thing that made sense - bargain hunt nostalgia on the Google PlayStore… … and download the first game I found — “Gameloft Classics: 20 years”. The developer released 30 retro games customised for an android phone.

The game took two minutes to download, and I spent that time scrolling through PS5 rumours (experts seem to think it would be priced at $500. Is this a valid reason to shift to the lower priced Xbox Series X?). It was clear why these 30 games were for free. The controls were not customised for an android touchscreen. Instead, the buttons covered half the screen.I first started playing Diamond Rush. It was this ancient puzzle- type where you played this man in a jungle, whose aim was to collect diamonds and avoid rolling boulders and snakes. I spent 30 seconds stopping myself from swiping at the characters instead of the buttons. I moved to the next game in a minute after struggling to get past level 3.

Alien Quarantine is a run-and-gun type. Mo’ games, mo’ problems. In this one, I couldn’t control the direction of the weapon. Surprisingly, none of the aliens made a dent on my player’s health. The lack of difficulty got boring in a minute and a half. There were still 28 games left. Cannon Rats was next — a beta version of Angry Birds. I spent 20 seconds trying to set the right angle to shoot the rat, and then decided to install Angry Birds instead. I had to check if I had backed up my level progression from seven years ago. I closed the game. Nostalgia ends. I rate retro mobile games a 1990/2020 for their f ive minutes of entertainment.

Anusha Ganapathi  @quaffle_waffle

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sony PlayStation
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp