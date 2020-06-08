STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Putting safety to test

Lack of social distancing, clueless patients, prolonged exposure to the virus — Swaroop Swaminathan presents the ground reality at a government hospital

Published: 08th June 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Testing

Picture for representation

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ever since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, I have come across the following phrases on an everyday basis. “Social distancing, physical distancing, proper sanitation, use sanitisers regularly and wear masks without fail.” If you put the above-mentioned principles into practice, chances are you won’t get the virus that easily. At least that’s the message the WHO has disseminated through its various channels since January.

Alas, if only the people and authorities at a government hospital in Chennai had gotten that memo. I went to get myself tested recently and was present at this place for a good three hours, and I came away with one distinct impression: ‘if you come here without the virus, chances are by the time you get your swab test done, SARSCoV- 2 will have found a new host to spread its ever-expanding wings. You.’ Even as the doctors at the registry desk kept asking all of us to maintain distancing protocols, many did not believe in it. Most, through their actions, conveyed the message that they were Iron Men or Wonder Women, children of a greater God. You know how people behave as soon as an aircraft burns its rubber on the tarmac; most passengers stand up to retrieve their luggage from the overhead compartment.

A few of the scenes at the hospital was a bit like that as soon as the overworked doctors were ready to look at the next patient in the queue. It was freely cut, patients tried to pull their nonexistent rank and a minimum of one-metre distance quickly became advertisements for Fevicol ads from a bygone era. Protocols be damned when human beings, most of them understandably scared, act entitled. That’s even before you get to the good stuff. As soon as you enter the place, you get to stand in any of the four lines. There is nothing to indicate that you first have to get something called an OP sheet. I didn’t know this and wasted my time standing in a different queue. During this time, I am sure I was exposed to people who were already positive. How do I know this? They themselves told me.

If this wasn’t any more tragic, I would have been inclined to drop an LOL. In all the four lines, the three categories of people — people coming in for first-time screening, people coming in for a follow-up after being informed they carry the virus and people coming in to see if they are negative after testing positive the first time — freely mingle. At the very least, you would expect queues to be based on symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. That’s not how it’s done here. We are all packed together; it’s literally one giant coronavirus petri dish giving it an open invitation to latch onto new hosts.

At one point of time, one positive patient who was asked to come for a follow-up was asking people to not come within six feet of him. It was mildly amusing and, yet, very concerning to watch this incident play out. I couldn’t help but think this. “A coronavirus testing place as a potential cluster? India’s own patient 31?” Even as I was wondering if these scenes play out an everyday basis, a cop confirmed my worries. “It’s always like this,” he said. “I am hoping to get a test done and go back to my village for a few weeks but I’m really scared to even stand here.” As I was waiting for my swab test, I again ran into the guy whose PSA had seemingly run its course. “I don’t even know when they want to admit me, I must have come into contact with dozens of people,” he muttered. As this goes to the press, the Corporation is yet to call me. That’s apparently a good sign because they only call you in case you test positive. Otherwise, you have to call the control room which I did, but was just pushed around like a tennis ball.

No demarcation
As soon as you enter the place, you get to stand in any of the four lines. There is nothing to indicate that you first have to get something called an OP sheet. I didn’t know this and wasted my time standing in a different queue. During this time, I am sure I was exposed to people who were already positive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
World Health Organisation COVID 19 Social distancing
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp